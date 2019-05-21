HolodeckVR raises €3M from Germany’s ProSiebenSat1 to put VR onto dodgems

Consumer VR might not have taken off in the mainstream but it’s still fun to use, and it’s even more fun to use in groups. There is more of an arcade renaissance for VR going on right now, as well as location-based multi-user VR experiences.

That’s the premise behind Munich-based HolodeckVR which is using proprietary tech to blend radio frequency, IR tracking and on-device IMUs to bring multi-user positionally tracked VR to mobile headsets.

How would you like to do VR in a big group, and on fairground dodgems/bumper cars? That’s the kind of this startup is cooking up.

As a spin-off from the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Ciruits IIS, it uses its own technology which allows its visitors to experience virtual reality in groups of up to 20 people and move around in an empty space of 10x20m, all just wearing VR goggles.

Holodeck says it can be used for different types of events (entertainment, birthday parties and corporate team building) and work through several thousands of guests per day.

It’s now raised €3 million from strategic partner ProSiebenSat.1, the leading German entertainment player. This will allow Holodeck to expand its open content platform and extend its network of locations.

The Munich-based media company owns a potential distribution channel for scaling Holodeck VR locations at leisure- and activity parks, while other synergies related to ProSiebenSat.1, including live broadcasting and VR content generation.

With 7Sports, the sports business units of ProSiebenSat.1, Holodeck VR plans eSports events leveraging the Holodeck VR platform.

Jonathan Nowak Delgado says: “With this investment, we’ll aim to become the VR touchpoint for the next generation by offering exciting new experiences that are simple, social, and fun.”

Holodeck VR’s experiences combine the real world and digital world so that you can take a ride in bumper cars or on a rollercoaster.

I hope they will have plenty of sick bags at the ready.