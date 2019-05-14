TC Sessions: Mobility announces its July 10 agenda

TechCrunch Sessions is heading to San Jose on July 10 and we’re thrilled to announce our jam-packed agenda, overflowing with some of the biggest names and most exciting startups in the transportation industry. With Early-Bird ticket sales ending soon, you’ll want to be sure to grab your tickets after checking out this agenda.

Throughout the day, you can expect to hear from and partake in discussions about the future of transportation, the promise and problems of autonomous vehicles, the potential for bikes and scooters, investing in early-stage startups and more.

We’ll be joined by some of the most esteemed and prescient people in the space, including Dmitri Dolgov at Waymo, Argo AI Chief Safety Officer Summer Craze Fowler, Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson, Karl Iagnemma of Aptiv, Seleta Reynolds of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington.

We’ll also spend time discussing how cities will adapt to meet the new demands of this technology, an entirely new way to keep this tech secure and what new once-unimaginable forms of transport are around the corner.

Our agenda showcases some of the powerhouses in the space, but also plenty of smaller teams that are building and debunking fundamental technologies in mobility. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a TechCrunch show without some incredible startups demonstrating the latest groundbreaking tech.

We still have a few tricks up our sleeves and will be adding some new names to the agenda over the next month, so keep your eyes open. In the meantime, check out these agenda highlights:

TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility

California Theatre, San Jose / July 10

9:35 AM – 10:00 AM

Building Mobility-First Cities with Avery Ash (INRIX) and Seleta Reynolds (Los Angeles Department of Transportation).

What does it look like to move around the city of the future? We’ll be talking with Avery Ash, head of Autonomous Mobility at INRIX and Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, to figure it out. More speakers to be announced

10:00 AM – 10:25 AM

Will Venture Capital Drive the Future of Mobility? With Michael Granoff (Maniv Mobility), Ted Serbinski (Techstars) and Sarah Smith (Bain Capital).

Three leading early-stage investors will come together to debate the uncertain future of mobility tech and whether VC dollars are enough to push the industry forward.

10:25 AM – 10:45 AM

Waymo’s Way Forward with Dmitri Dolgov (Waymo).

We’ll talk to Waymo’s CTO about the state of AI, the company’s approach to developing, testing and validating its self-driving vehicle technology and what challenges remain for this Alphabet company and the rest of the AV industry.

10:45 – 11:05

Innovation Break with Softwheel Technology

11:05 AM – 11:30 AM

The Last Mile: Challenges and Opportunities for startups with Stonly Baptiste (Urban Us) and Regina Clewlow (Populus). More speakers to be announced.

Populus founder and CEO Regina Clewlow and Urban Us co-founder Stonly Baptiste unpack what it means to be a last-mile innovation business, the dollars required for success and how data and technology will change how people move from Point A to Point B — and the hurdles that stand in the way.

11:30 AM – 11:40 AM

DEMO with Nils Wollny (Holoride)

Audi spin-out Holoride will show how they aim to bring an interactive VR experience to the backseat of every car, no matter if it’s a Ford, Mercedes or Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Check out what this VR future in the car might look like.

11:40 AM – 12 PM

Delivering the Future with Dave Ferguson (Nuro).

Nuro is building a self-driving vehicle with a focus on local deliveries like groceries, food and retail goods. We’ll talk with Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson to hear all about the strengths and challenges of their focused approach.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

1:00 PM – 1:10 PM

DEMO with Jay Giraud (Damon Motorcycles).

Damon CEO and founder Jay Giraud will bring a motorcycle onstage to demonstrate the company’s rider protection system that uses a combination of radar, camera and other sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of up to 64 objects at a time.

1:10 PM – 1:35 PM

Bringing Ethics to Self-Driving Cars with Oliver Cameron (Voyage) and Clark Haynes (Uber).

When you hear the words ethics and autonomous vehicles, the age-old and often overused “trolley problem” thought experiment might spring to mind. We promise this isn’t about that. Instead, Oliver Cameron and Clark Haynes will discuss ethical decision-making in autonomous vehicles, and detail how robot cars are designed to prioritize some objects over others.

1:35 PM – 1:55 PM

Where Intel’s $15 billion bet is headed with Amnon Shashua (Mobileye).

In the two years since Intel bought Mobileye, co-founder and CEO Amnon Shashua has scaled up the business beyond ADAS with an eye toward launching an autonomous vehicle platform in 2021. We’ll talk to Shashua about his vision for the company, future business pursuits and a progress report on the AV program.

1:55 PM – 2:20 PM

Scooter Wars with Katie DeWitt (Scoot), Tony Ho (Segway-Ninebot) and Ryan Rzepecki (JUMP Bikes).

Scooters have taken over cities, and there’s no sign that these deployments are slowing down. Three leaders on the front lines of this battleground will dig into what’s next for scooters, the sustainability of a shared model, unit economics and more.

2:20 PM – 2:40 PM

Rebuilding the Motor City with Ken Washington (Ford Motor Company).

Hear from Ford’s CTO and vice president of Research and Advanced Engineering how the historic automaker is rapidly changing its culture and processes while it prepares for an electric future.

2:40 PM – 3:00 PM

3:00 PM – 3:15 PM

3:15 PM – 3:35 PM

Rethinking Urban Mobility with Erik Buell (Fuell).

Motorcycle racing pioneer Erik Buell is back with a new company and vision. We’ll talk to Buell, now chairman of EV startup Fuell, about the tech behind the Flow electric motorcycle and the Fluid electric bicycle.

3:35 PM – 4:05 PM

Autonomous Robotaxis versus Shuttles with Karl Iagnemma (Aptiv), Alisyn Malek (May Mobility), Lia Theodosiou-Pisanelli (Aurora).

Some of the top minds trying to bring autonomous vehicle technology to the masses will debate which approaches makes the most sense, have the best chances for economic viability and which safety and security vulnerabilities and other challenges could throw these off track.

4:05 PM – 4:30 PM

The Future of Freight with Stefan Seltz-Axmacher (Starsky Robotics) and other speakers to be announced.

Trucking is the backbone of the economy; it’s also in peril. Startups and OEMs are scrambling to come up with the solution. We’ll debate whether autonomous trucks are the fix we need or if another near-term technology can pave the way to a more efficient and profitable industry.

4:30 PM – 4:50 PM

Uber Takes Flight with Mark Moore (UberElevate).

Uber wants to have flying taxis by 2023, and test flights are expected as early as next year. Mark Moore, a 30-year NASA veteran and engineering director of aviation at Uber, reveals what he and the ride-hailing company have been working on — and how they intend to take to the skies.

