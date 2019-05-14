Apply now for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

We’re looking for fearless early-stage startup founders who want to launch their business on a global stage. We’re talking about competing in Startup Battlefield, our legendary, life-altering pitch-off that takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Do you have what it takes to be legendary? Apply right here and find out. What have you got to lose? Applying and participating in Startup Battlefield is free.

We’re not kidding when we say legendary. Since 2007, more than 857 startups have competed, launched and now form the Startup Battlefield alumni community. They’ve gone on to collectively raise more than $8.9 billion in funding and produce more than 110 exits. Compete in the Battlefield and you’ll join this community that includes auspicious names like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare — to name just a few.

Here’s how Startup Battlefield works. Discerning TechCrunch editors with an eye for successful startups review all the applications and will select a cadre of 15-30 startups to compete. Regardless of where you ultimately place in the competition, you’ll receive an intense amount of attention from investors, media and potential customers.

Each team receives extensive — and free — pitch coaching from our Battlefield-tested editorial team. You’ll be thoroughly prepped and ready come the big day. When you step out onto the Main Stage, you’ll have just six minutes to pitch and demo your product to our judges — comprised of expert VCs and techies — and then answer any questions they fire at you.

Round-one survivors go on to the final round and pitch again to a new set of judges, and from that impressive field will come one outstanding startup to hoist the Disrupt cup and lay claim to the — wait for it — $100,000 equity-free cash prize.

And if that process isn’t stressful enough, consider that all this fast-paced pitching takes place in front of a live audience. We’re talking thousands of tech icons, founders, press, investors — you name it. We also live-stream the entire event to the world (and make it available later on-demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Lots and lots of awesome exposure.

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt SF 2019 on October 2-4. Are you a startup legend waiting to happen? There’s only one way to find out. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield. Come and show us what you’ve got.

If you’re not ready to compete in the Battlefield, why not apply for our TC Top Picks program? If you make the cut, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and plenty of media and investor exposure.