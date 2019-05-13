Market map: the 200+ innovative startups transforming affordable housing

In this section of my exploration into innovation in inclusive housing, I am digging into the 200+ companies impacting the key phases of developing and managing housing.
Innovations have reduced costs in the most expensive phases of the housing development and management process. I explore innovations in each of these phases, including construction, land, regulatory, financing, and operational costs.
- Reducing Construction Costs
- Reducing Land Costs
- Reducing Regulatory Costs
- Reducing Financing Costs
- Operations
Reducing Construction Costs
This is one of the top three challenges developers face, exacerbated by rising building material costs and labor shortages.