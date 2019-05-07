Announcing the Corvid by Wix Challenge at the TC Hackathon at VivaTech

Hey there hackers, il n’y a pas de temps à perdre! You heard it here first, there’s no time to lose. Today’s the last day you can sign up to compete in the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 on 17-18 May — days two and three of the conference — in Paris.

Come and join hundreds of the best hackers, coders and programmers in the world to design, hack and create something fantastic in less than two very short, intense days. Who knows? You might even help humanity in the process.

We have multiple sponsored hack contests from which to choose, each one offering its own substantial prize for the best hack (more on that below). Prizes may include cash, incubation, hardware and swag. What’s more, TechCrunch will award a €5000 grand prize to the one team it deems the best overall hack.

Here’s how it all works. Teams of 4-6 people select a challenge during registration. If you don’t already have a team, we’ll find one for you in the onsite matchup session. Teams have just 24 hours to produce a working product, and then they get just 60 seconds to present it onstage to a panel of judges. Keep those caffeine levels amped up.

The judges rank team hacks on a scale of one to five, and the team with the highest score wins the prize associated with the sponsored hack. All teams that receive a combined score of three or higher also win tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 and VivaTech 2020.

You’ll need all your skills and stamina to make it across the finish line. It won’t be easy, but it will be fun. And we even provide food — breakfast, lunch, dinner and midnight snacks — throughout the event. That includes plenty of water, tea, coffee and Red Bull, too. Want more details? Read the hack FAQ, and check out the hackathon agenda.

Here’s the latest sponsored challenge you can tackle at the TC Hackathon — Corvid by Wix Challenge:

There are plenty of community, collaboration and project management tools available for developers to use. But how do we make these essential assets better? In this challenge, the team with the best hack that uses Corvid by Wix, an open development platform that lets you build, manage, deploy and scale advanced web applications, will receive a prize worth €5000.

Plus, you can still sign up to hack on one of the other challenges by EDHEC, Eramet, Sanofi–Cegedim–IBM and Galeries Lafayette / Publicis Sapient.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 takes place on 17-18 May. Don’t miss out and register for your free ticket. Il n’y a pas de temps à perdre! There’s no time to lose!