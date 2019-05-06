Spoiler-heavy Spider-Man trailer establishes a way forward for Disney’s Marvel Universe

A new trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has just been released, and it’s setting up a way for Marvel to finally unite the disparate elements of its franchises.

The trailer contains a pretty huge spoiler for “Avengers: Endgame“, so be prepared, but it also reveals how Disney’s super-heroically successful Marvel franchise will enter the next phase of its development (after 22 films and nearly $21 billion in box office receipts).

The secret, it seems, to the next iteration of Marvel movies and shows will be through the concept of the multiverse that was first floated in the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“.

In the new film, a super-powered being from another version of Earth (apparently) needs the help of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to help stop some evil from destroying the world.

The concept of multiple-versions of Marvel heroes opens the door for appearances of heroes from other franchises that have never been under the Marvel umbrella or incorporated fully into the Marvel universe (heroes from titles like The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Blade, to name a few).

Some folks have even speculated that it could be a way to draw Anthony and Joe Russo (who had taken the reins on the Avengers movies from Joss Whedon) back to do another arc based on the “Secret Wars” Marvel comics of from 1984 and 1985.

No matter what ends up happening, expect to see the web-swinger become one of the mainstays of the new Marvel Universe and the hero Marvel will seemingly hang more than one franchise on.