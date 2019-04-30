Hackers went undetected in Citrix’s internal network for six months

Hackers gained access to technology giant Citrix’s networks six months before they were discovered, the company has confirmed.

In a letter to California’s attorney general, the virtualization and security software maker said the hackers had “intermittent access” to its internal network from October 13, 2018 until March 8, 2019, two days after the FBI alerted the company to the breach.

Citrix said the hackers “removed files from our systems, which may have included files containing information about our current and former employees and, in limited cases, information about beneficiaries and/or dependents.”

Initially the company said hackers stole business documents. Now it’s saying the stolen information may have included names, Social Security numbers and financial information.

Citrix said in a later update on April 4 that the attack was likely a result of password spraying, which attackers use to breach accounts by brute-forcing from a list of commonly used passwords that aren’t protected with two-factor authentication.

We asked Citrix how many staff were sent data-breach notification letters, but a spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Under California law, the authorities must be informed of a breach if more than 500 state residents are involved.

