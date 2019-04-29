Talk key takeaways from Facebook’s F8 with TechCrunch writers

Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference is taking over the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose this week and TechCrunch will be on the ground covering any and all announcements.

The week is sure to have its fair share of fireworks as the company’s top brass takes the stage to talk about the future of Facebook’s product offerings, privacy, developer tools and more. TechCrunch’s Josh Constine and Frederic Lardinois will be on the ground at the event. Wednesday at 2:00 pm PT, Josh and Frederic will be sharing with Extra Crunch members what they saw, what excited them most and what the future of Facebook might look.

Tune in to dig into what happened onstage and off and ask Josh and Frederic any and all things Facebook, social or dev tools.

To listen to this and all future conference calls, become a member of Extra Crunch. Learn more and try it for free.