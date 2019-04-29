Samsung made a vertical TV for watching smartphone videos

So it’s come to this. After years of letter boxes and angry commenters, the electronics world is finally giving in and developing hardware designed to view vertical videos. Time to pack it in, the portrait-mode shooters have won, and their prize is this ridiculous 43-inch TV from Samsung.

The Sero joins a handful of other strange new takes on the flat panel TV, but none speak to the current state of things more than this swiveling set. The design calls to mind Facebook’s high-end portal, with a screen that does double duty. There’s landscape for standard viewing and portrait for, you guessed it, social media.

It’s a system targeted primarily at millennials, according to the company’s press material — specifically millennials with money to burn, with a price north of $16,000. Seems like a lot to ask, but what do I know? I’ve been holding my phone sideways the whole time.

The quantum-dot QLED set features 4.1 channel audio, 60-watt speakers and your friend and mine, Bixby. It’s due out in Korea next month, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for a release here in the States.