Apply now to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

Is your early-stage startup ready for prime time? Do you have what it takes to step onto the Main Stage at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 and compete in Startup Battlefield? Show us what you’ve got and apply here today.

In our premier startup pitch competition, you’ll go up against some of the best early-stage startups and compete for the coveted Disrupt Cup and — here’s the real kicker — $100,000 in equity-free cash.

All participating teams, regardless of where they place, receive invaluable exposure to more than 400 media outlets and hundreds of influential investors hungry to discover the next big thing. That kind of intense attention can change the trajectory of your business. Indeed, 857 startups have competed and collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding and produced more than 110 exits. You might recognize some of the companies that launched, like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare to name just a few.

Here’s how Startup Battlefield works. Our TechCrunch editors thoroughly vet every application and select approximately 15-30 startups to compete. No need to freak out about your presentation, because you won’t go it alone. Our Battlefield-tested editorial team will coach you extensively until your pitch is primed and refined to perfection. You’ve got nothing to lose. Applying and participating in Startup Battlefield — including the coaching — is free.

Come game day, you’ll have six minutes to pitch your company to a panel of expert VCs and tech leaders — and then answer any questions they may ask. If you survive to the second and final round, it’s lather, rinse and repeat your pitch to a new panel of judges.

All the nerve-wracking action takes place on the Disrupt Main Stage in front of a live audience numbering in the thousands, and it’s also live-streamed around the world (and available later on demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. That kind of media exposure is a gift that keeps on giving.

Other Startup Battlefield benefits include free exhibition space in Startup Alley for all three days of the show, invitations to VIP events, free passes to future TechCrunch events and complimentary subscriptions to Extra Crunch, our new editorial offering that provides in-depth content, coverage, products and events. You will also get connected into the illustrious Startup Battlefield Alumni Community.

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt SF 2019 on October 2-4. Will you hoist the Disrupt Cup? Take your shot and apply to compete in Startup Battlefield today.

If you’re not ready for the Main Stage yet, you can still apply for our TC Top Picks program and receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.