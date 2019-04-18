Read the Mueller report here

The Mueller report has been published. It was posted at 11am ET, a month after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his findings to the Justice Department examining Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Per remarks by U.S. attorney general William Barr speaking this morning, there are three major components to the report:

How the Russian troll farm, the so-called Internet Research Agency, used social media and disinformation to sow uncertainty and doubt among American voters;

The involvement of the Russian government’s intelligence unit, the GRU, in hacking into computers belonging to the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to steal documents and emails;

And the investigation of the Trump campaign’s links and connections over possible collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election,

We’ve uploaded the final redacted report here. You can read below. You can follow along with TechCrunch’s coverage of the Mueller report, and read more about how and why we’re covering it.