Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn could be rearrested

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor chairman who was released on $9 million bail last month following three earlier indictments for financial wrongdoing, is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors and could be rearrested, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting.

NHK showed a video clip of a van leaving Ghosn’s residence Thursday and reported that prosecutors plan to question and are ready to “rearrest” Ghosn on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust. The prosecutors suspect Ghosn of misappropriating company funds for personal use.

The new line of questioning follows fresh accusations that Ghosn used company funds for personal use. It also comes less than a day after Ghosn tweeted — in a new verified Twitter account — “I’m getting ready to tell the truth about what’s happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11.”

Ghosn is one of the auto industry’s best-known leaders. His fall not only disrupted the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, it rippled throughout and then beyond the auto industry. It was even felt in the venture world.

Last month, Backstage Capital founder and Managing Partner Arlan Hamilton revealed the firm was struggling to close a $36 million fund that aims to invest in women of color. Two separate anchor investors fell through, Hamilton told Axios at the time, and that Backstage also lost out on a $5 million “operations deal” with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance after Ghosn’s arrest.