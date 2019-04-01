Sign up for the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech in Paris

Calling all hackathon fans across Europe and beyond. It’s time once again to put your creative coding skills to the test at the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019, which returns to Paris on May 17-18. Brush up on your parlez-vous français, stock up on RedBull and get ready to compete against some of the best hackers, coders and programmers in the world.

The TechCrunch Hackathon takes place over the course of two days, May 17-18. Competitors will form ad hoc teams and spend a little over 24 grueling, caffeine-, sugar-, beer- and pizza-fueled hours building well, who knows? Something great, life-changing or just plain fun. It’s your chance to show the world your skills, network with other like-minded techies and maybe even win the €5,000 grand prize. Want to throw your hat in the ring? Sign up to participate here.

Last year, 64 teams competed. The winning team, CommerceDNA built software that accurately autofills product information when a seller uploads the product image — making it easier for buyers to find it during a web search.

This year, the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech is open to everyone and once again, BeMyApp will serve as the official Hackathon platform. Here’s how the judging works. A panel of esteemed TechCrunch hackathon judges will give each competing team a numerical score between 1 and 5, and the team with the highest score walks away with major bragging rights along with a cool €5,000. But all teams that earn a combined score 3 or higher will receive two tickets to VivaTech 2020 and two tickets to TC Disrupt Berlin 2019 in December. Not too shabby.

And don’t you worry — we’ll also have plenty of cool sponsored contests, prizes and other fun stuff for you (swag, anyone?). In fact, we are happy to announce our first sponsored challenge with EDHEC — Making an impact can have different meanings, and we believe that one of them is about improving how we support student’s careers. Have you ever asked yourself “have I chosen the right studies and the right career for me?” According to the French Ministry of Higher Education, 150,000 french students decide to change their degree course. Participating in the TC Hackathon at VivaTech is a great way to solve this issue through innovation. So let’s help them find the path that suits them best for their future career! The winner of this challenge will receive a €5,000 prize. More details on additional sponsor challenges in the coming weeks, so check back for updates.

Tickets to participate in the hackathon are free, but we have a limited number of spots available and they’ll disappear quickly. Don’t wait and risk getting shut out of the competition and sign up today.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech in Paris takes place on May 17-18, 2019 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Don’t miss your opportunity to show the tech world what you can do. Sign up to compete right now. We can’t wait to see what all you mad hackers create!