Crypto 2.0, accessibility, and Apple’s future strategy

From Extra Crunch

Jon Evans has a comprehensive look at the most compelling futures for “ Crypto 2.0 .” With the trading frenzy out of the way (at least for the time being), engineers and product designers can now get back to the real world of improving these systems.

has a comprehensive look at the most compelling futures for “ .” With the trading frenzy out of the way (at least for the time being), engineers and product designers can now get back to the real world of improving these systems. Digital accessibility expert Beth Franssen has a piece on how to improve accessibility for websites. Handling this well can improve the quality of a product for all users, while limiting legal liability.

has a piece on how to for websites. Handling this well can improve the quality of a product for all users, while limiting legal liability. We’ve published our post-Apple extravaganza conference call transcript with TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino. Lots of nuggets in here about the future of Apple’s strategy.

Wide Angle

Stories from outside the 280/101 corridor

Thanks

To every member of Extra Crunch: thank you. You allow us to get off the ad-laden media churn conveyor belt and spend quality time on amazing ideas, people, and companies. If I can ever be of assistance, hit reply, or send an email to danny@techcrunch.com.