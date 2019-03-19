Student, nonprofit & government discount passes to Disrupt SF 2019

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4, and we’re determined to make it financially accessible to as many people in the startup community as possible. One of the ways we do this is by offering deep discounts to students, nonprofit organizations, government employees and military personnel. If you fit any of these categories, you can apply for a discounted Innovator pass right here.

The only thing reduced about your Innovator experience is the price. Your pass provides access to all three days of Disrupt and a full slate of speakers and events. We’re talking all the programming across four stages: The Main Stage, the Extra Crunch Stage, Q&A Sessions and the Showcase Stage.

Watch the Startup Battlefield competition — heck, if you’re the founder of an early-stage startup, you should definitely apply to compete. Participate in interactive workshops, explore hundreds of early-stage startups and sponsor companies in Startup Alley. Make good use of CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s free networking platform that lets you match, schedule and meet people based on mutual business goals and interests.

Other perks include access to the Disrupt Mobile App, an agenda and communication tool that gives you the full conference agenda and ability to message attendees directly. Plus, you’ll get access to exclusive video content after the show wraps. Innovator pass holders also have access to discounted hotel rooms in San Francisco.

Here’s how this discount program works. First, you must apply. If you’re a student currently enrolled in a college or university program, your Innovator pass costs $295 (you save $1,700). Here’s the important fine print: you’ll need a valid student ID, proof of current enrollment or transcripts when you check in at Disrupt SF 2019 registration. If you don’t have a valid ID, you’ll pay the full on-site ticket price ($1,995).

If you work for a nonprofit organization, your Innovator pass costs $495 (you save $1,500). And of course, you have some fine print to read as well. You must provide your employee email address during the registration process. When you check in at the Disrupt SF registration desk, you must provide proof of your organization’s 501(c) 3 designation. If you don’t provide that info, you’ll pay the full on-site ticket price ($1,995).

Now let’s talk about full-time employees of federal, state or local government agencies, active military personnel or employees of international government agencies. Your Innovator pass costs $495 (you save $1,500). And here comes your special fine print: You must provide a valid .gov email address during the online registration process and, when you arrive at the Disrupt SF registration check-in, you must present a valid government identification card. If you don’t, you’ll pay the full on-site ticket price ($1,995).

Two final housekeeping notes: You can’t combine any of these student, nonprofit, government and military discounts with any other discount offers. And, if you’re younger than 21 years old, your access to certain venues, like the After Party, may be restricted.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4, and the supplies of these affordable tickets are limited. Don’t waste any time — apply for your discounted Innovator pass today.

