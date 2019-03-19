Discount student tickets still available for TC Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019

Here’s a shout-out to students fascinated by the world of robots and artificial intelligence. There’s a limited supply of discounted tickets left for TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI, a one-day conference that takes place at UC Berkeley on April 18. Apply now to reserve your $45 student ticket, and spend a full day learning from the best minds, makers and investors in the business.

What can you expect at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI? A jam-packed day of panel discussions, workshops, Q&As, demos and world-class networking. Here’s a sample:

A panel discussion on human-robot interaction with Anca Dragan (UC Berkeley’s Interact Lab), Rana el Kaliouby (Affectiva) and Matt Willis (SoftBank Robotics).

A workshop with Eric Migicovsky (Y Combinator): How to Launch a Robotics Startup

A Q&A with startup founders gives you the opportunity to ask questions of some of the greatest minds in technology

A robot demo by Marc Raibert featuring SpotMini, Boston Dynamic’s latest creation

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, we’re holding back some juicy agenda updates, so keep checking back for the latest.

For students looking for an internship, or a job, in robotics or AI, networking is key. TC Sessions: Robotics + AI draws more than 1,000 of the industry’s top technologists, founders and investors for one powerful day. You’ll have ample opportunity to talk, connect and rub elbows with these dream-makers and game-changers.

You might wonder how you’ll connect with the people you’re most interested in meeting. Good news on that front. We’re making CrunchMatch, TC’s free business match-making service, available to all attendees. The CrunchMatch platform (powered by Brella) helps you find and connect with people based on specific mutual criteria, goals and interests. It makes effective networking easier and more efficient.

Just one month to go before TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place on April 18 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. Apply for your $45 student ticket today and, once we verify your student status, we’ll release your ticket. Can’t wait to see you in Berkeley!