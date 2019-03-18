Moby’s new album is exclusive to the Calm meditation app

Album exclusives are nothing new in the age of Tidal, of course. But Moby’s latest is taking a kind of circuitous route to the world’s mobile devices. The electronic artist has released his latest, Long Ambients 2, as an exclusive through the Calm meditation app.

The album dropped over the weekend in celebration of World Sleep Day — which we fittingly appeared to have slept on. It’s a sequel to 2016’s fittingly titled Long Ambients 1: Calm . Sleep. This time out, there are six ambient tracks each running ~37 minutes.

“I originally made these songs for myself because I couldn’t find this type of music anywhere,” the musician and tea entrepreneur said in a release issued with the news. “Long Ambients 2 was designed to help me sleep and to help other people find calm and maybe get a good night’s sleep. I hope to share it with other people who have sleep issues or battle anxiety or have a hard time calming themselves down.”

Calm certainly has the money to through around. Last month it announced an $88 million Series B, freshly minting its unicorn status. At the time, it noted that the funding would go toward an international push and an investment in content. The mobile deal marks an interestingly high profile version of the latter.