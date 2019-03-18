Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down as Warner Bros CEO

Kevin Tsujihara is leaving his role as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

He joined Warner Bros. back in 1994 and took charge of the film and TV studio in 2013. As part of broader leadership changes at WarnerMedia — which is now under the ownership of AT&T — his role was recently expanded to include Turner Classic Movies, digital-focused Otter Media and a new business unit that includes Warner’s properties for kids and young adults.

However, Tsujihara was also the subject of an exposé in the Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, which described his text messages with actress Charlotte Kirk. The two were apparently in a sexual relationship, and the messages show Kirk asking for Tsujihara’s help in landing film roles.

She was eventually cast in two small parts in two Warner Bros. films — “How to be Single” and “Ocean’s 8.” Tsujihara’s attorney insisted that he had “no direct role” in Kirk’s hiring on these films.

In a memo to sent to Warner Bros. staff, Tsujihara said, “After lengthy introspection, and discussions with John Stankey over the past week, we have decided that it is in Warner Bros.’ best interest that I step down as Chairman and CEO … The hard work of everyone within our organization is truly admirable, and I won’t let media attention on my past detract from all the great work the team is doing.”

The company has not yet announced a replacement.