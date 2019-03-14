Turtle Beach is buying fellowing gaming accessory maker Roccat

There was a nice surprise morsel for those following Turtle Beach’s financial’s this week. In addition to a “record fourth quarter,” the headset maker announced that it has agreed to purchase fellow gaming peripheral company Roccat for $14.8 million in cash.

Turtle Beach is best known for creating gaming headsets for a wide range of different consoles, PCs and mobile devices. Picking up Germany-based Roccat will help the San Diego company further expand into additional peripherals like mice and keyboard. Turtle Beach is also hoping it will help expand its primarily U.S. and Europe-based sales into Asia, where Roccat has already made a dent.

In a press release tied to the news, Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark calls the deal, a key step in achieving our goal of building a $100 million PC gaming accessories business in the coming years.”

The complimentary nature of the two companies’ product portfolios should certainly go a ways toward helping expand Turtle Beach’s brand. No word, however, on whether the company will continue to maintain the Roccat line in those markets where it’s already founds some traction. Certainly that would make a lot of sense in the short term.

Turtle Beach expects the deal to close in Q2.