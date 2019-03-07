Colin Angle will be speaking at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI April 18 at UC Berkeley

Earlier this week, we added Anthony Levandowski to a growing list of headliners that already includes Marc Raibert, Melonee Wise and Ken Goldberg. We’re back with one more headliner to add to our already packed schedule for April 18’s TC Sessions: Robotics + AI event at UC Berkeley (p.s. Early Bird ticket sale ends next week).

We’re excited to announce that iRobot co-founder and CEO Colin Angle will be joining us on stage in April.

Angle co-founded iRobot 28 years ago, alongside fellow roboticist Rodney Brooks and Helen Greiner. In 2002, the company struck robotics gold with the launch of the first Roomba. The device became the first truly successful home robot and has since gone on to become the best selling vacuum in the U.S.

Earlier this year, iRobot announced the upcoming release of Terra, the company’s first venture into lawn care. Angle will join us to discuss the creation of a home robotics ecosystem and the ten years of research and development that went into creating its new lawnmower.

