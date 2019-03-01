Daily Crunch: Tesla is closing retail stores

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Tesla closing retail stores in shift to online-only sales strategy

Tesla is moving all its sales online, a dramatic shift in its sales strategy that will result in the closure of stores and some layoffs as the automaker looks for ways to reduce costs in order to bring a cheaper Model 3 to market.

CEO Elon Musk noted that some stores would remain and turn into information centers and showrooms. The company didn’t say how many stores or employees would be affected.

2. Twitter confirms it’s working on a ‘Hide Tweet’ feature

Like it sounds, “Hide Tweet” functions as an alternative to muting or blocking a user, while still offering some control over a conversation. At the same time, an option to “View Hidden Tweets” was also found to be in the works.

3. Revolut CFO resigns following money laundering controversy

The startup and CFO Peter O’Higgins have been under pressure after a Daily Telegraph report revealed that Revolut switched off an anti-money laundering system that flags suspect transactions because it was prone to throwing out false positives.

4. Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

The 10th anniversary Galaxy arrives at a transitional time for Samsung — and the industry at large.

5. Amazon stops selling stick-on Dash buttons

Amazon has confirmed it has retired physical stick-on Dash buttons from sale, in favor of virtual alternatives that let Prime Members tap a digital button to reorder a staple product.

6. TiVo prepares to split its business into two as it pursues sale

DVR maker TiVo is preparing to split its company into two businesses: one focused on its products like its Bolt family of DVRs, and the other on its licensing and intellectual property businesses.

7. It’s a new era for fertility tech

Although the investment numbers are still relatively small (compared to, say, scooters), the trend is up. Kate Clark rounds up the latest from founders and investors in the space. (Extra Crunch subscription required.)