Microsoft and Trimble made a hardhat with HoloLens built-in

Microsoft is really hoping to get down to business with the next version of the Hololens. In fact, the software giant announced a new customization program for the HoloLens 2.

How, precisely such customized versions of the XR headset will look remains to be seen, but the company’s first partner, construction hardware company Trimble, is offering a pretty interesting glimpse. The company joined Microsoft on-stage to debut a new collaboration.

The XR10 is a customized hardhat with a swiveling HoloLens 2 built-in, so construction works can get a heads-up display on site. This first partnership is a clear sign of where Microsoft hopes to go with this second generation of its headset, bringing the technology beyond the confines of the office and into real world site.

Pricing is still TBD, but the headset will be available at the same time as the regular Hololens 2.