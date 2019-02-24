LG gets a 5G flagship, making the world’s longest phone name even longer

For a company with a two letter name, LG loves nothing so much as an unwieldy title. A form of overcompensation, perhaps? Whatever the case, the lengthening of LG phone names is one of this world’s few constants, and as such, it ought to be no surprise that the company’s first 5G handset happily continues the trend as the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

The phone will be available for Verizon and Sprint customers “this summer”. As for price, I’d put that somewhere in the admittedly vague ballpark of “more expensive that a regular LG phone.”

The device looks to be pretty premium, sporting a 6.4 inch OLED display, Snapdragon 855 and a beefy 4,000-mAh battery. The company isn’t revealing how 5G will impact battery drain, but it’s pretty safe to say it will take a hit. On the upside, anyone who picks up a 5G phone in 2019 will almost certainly be spending a lot of their time still riding the LTE rails.

The phone could eventually be available to additional U.S. carriers.