Samsung just announced a phone with 1TB of built-in storage

Word around the rumor mill suggested Samsung was about to announce a phone with a ridiculous one terabyte of storage built right in, and sure enough: it did.

Samsung announced four different variations of the Galaxy S10 today — the S10e, the S10, the S10+, and the S10 5G. That third one, the S10+, is the one that can come with 1TB of internal storage.

I say “can”, here, because even after you choose between the four aforementioned S10 variations, you’ve got choices. The S10+ comes with three different storage options: 128GB (with 8GB of RAM), 512GB (also with 8GB of RAM), or one terabyte (with a sufficiently wild 12GB of RAM).

Oh, and it has a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB of additional space if carrying around 1TB of data in your pocket isn’t (stressful) enough.

Here’s the rest of the specs:

6.4″ Quad HD Curved AMOLED display

Ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensor

Three cameras on the rear: a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 12MP dual pixel lens, and a 16MP ultra wide lens

Two cameras on the front: one 10MP dual pixel lens, and one 8MP RGB depth lens

Dimensions: 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm

Weight: 175g for the standard model, or 198g for the ceramic models

4,100mAh battery

Runs Android 9.0 (aka Android Pie)

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Samsung hasn’t yet mentioned how much the 1TB S10+ might cost, but it’s probably safe to say the answer is “lots”. We’ll update this page when we hear something more specific than that.

