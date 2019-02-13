Instagram confirms that a bug is causing follower counts to change

Instagram confirmed today that an issue has been causing some accounts’ follower numbers to change. Users began noticing the bug about 10 hours ago and the drastic drop in followers caused some to wonder if Instagram was culling inactive and fake accounts, as part of its fight against spam.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 13, 2019

so I just lost like 4K on Instagram and it unfollowed like 100 people within a matter of minutes? what’s going on 😩 like I’m not mad about my follower count cause I’d rather have less spam followers and better engagement but like why is it unfollowing people?! — stephanie duran (@ItsSteephh) February 13, 2019

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWER CULL 📉 Last night Instagram removed inactive / bot accounts from all accounts, globally. I’ve woken up to an inbox full of messages from concerned people / influences and brands who have in some cases, lost millions of followers while they were asleep!🤭😅 pic.twitter.com/ItUXqqmwQT — Steve Bartlett (@stevebartlettsc) February 13, 2019

The Instagram bug comes a few hours after a Twitter bug messed with the Like count on tweets, causing users to wonder if accounts were being suspended en masse or if they were just very bad at tweeting.