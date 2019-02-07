Arnaud Thiercelin and Laura Major will be speaking at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI April 18 at UC Berkeley

Just over two months out, and our third TC Sessions: Robotics + AI event is shaping up to be another good one. We’ve already announced Anca Dragan, Alexei Efros, Hany Farid, Melonee Wise, Peter Barrett and Rana el Kaliouby. We’ve got some great demos planned for the event, as well — you can still get in on that by filling out our survey here.

Meantime, we’ve got a pair of new names to announce for the April 18th event, both representing major players in the drone category. Arnaud Thiercelin and Laura Major will both be returning to our stage after taking part in a successful drone panel at the last Disrupt.

As the Head of U.S. R&D at DJI, Arnaud Thiercelin helps lead developer technologies and enterprise solutions for the world’s largest drone manufacturer. Prior to joining DJI, Thiercelin lead iOS development at finance company Enova International and cofounded computer software company, Flying Pig.

Laura Major is the CTO of Aria Insights, a newly launched startup dedicated to using AI to analyze drone data collection. Aria represents a new focus for tethered drone company Cyphy Works, where Major also served as CTO. Prior to this, she worked as division leader at not-for-profit research and development defense and space company, Draper.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now for $249. That’s $100 savings before prices go up. Book your tickets here. Students can save 90% on tickets when you book here.