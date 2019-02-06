Flickr will hold off on deleting photos until March 12th

If you’ve got a Flickr account, hopefully you’re already aware: the free 1 terabyte plan is going away. If you’re on a free Flickr account, the company is only going to let you keep 1,000 photos at a time. Anything past that will be auto deleted, starting with the oldest stuff.

The deadline for saving all your old photos was supposed to be yesterday. But due to a bunch of issues experienced by folks at the last minute, they’re pushing it back a bit.

In a statement, a rep from Flickr tells us:

Based on feedback from our members and complications some members experienced when downloading photos yesterday, we’ve extended our deletion eligibility deadline until March 12, 2019.

That gives you a little over a month to get around to downloading — but if yesterday’s issues were any indication, you might not want to wait until the last minute. Need help getting it done? Here’s how to do it.

(Disclosure: Flickr used to be owned by Oath, which owns TechCrunch. Flickr was acquired by SmugMug in April of last year.)