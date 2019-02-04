Equity Shot: All about Slack’s confidential IPO filing

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Today we’re bringing back an old Equity format: The Shot.

No, I haven’t started drinking again. Equity Shots are short takes on breaking news. And no news was more explosive recently than word that Slack has filed to go public confidentially. Confidentially in that we don’t get to see the numbers (yet), but publicly in that the company went ahead and told the world that it had filed, privately, with the SEC.

Which, as our own Danny Crichton points out, is open once again now that the government has reopened.

If you want to follow along with the numbers as we talk, this post is where most of my notes are, and you can read all of TechCrunch’s Slack coverage here.

We’re back in a flash with our regular weekly episode on Friday. Stay cool!