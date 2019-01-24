The Rodecaster Pro gets multitrack recording next month

As a frequent podcast host/producer/editor, I found very few things to quibble with when I reviewed Rode Microphone’s Rodcaster Pro. There was, however, one very big issue: multitrack recording. For all of the great things you can do on the fly, the podcasting mixing board wasn’t great when it came to post-production.

Regardless of how many sources you input, they would all record to the same track. The company wouldn’t give me a straight answer about if/when it planned to address the issue. This morning at NAMM, however, Rode announced that it will be adding multi-track record to the board through a firmware update.

Due out some time next month, the feature will bring the ability to record to up to 14 tracks. That breaks down thusly,

A stereo ‘live mix’ track, as featured on the Rodecaster Pro since its release

A mono track for each of the 4 microphone inputs

A stereo track each for the USB, 3.5mm TRRS, Bluetooth and sound pad channels

The company noted early on that the device was designed for on-the-fly recording, but it’s clear from feedback that flexibility is important for most producers. This latest addition should make a great device even better — and makes the Rodecaster Pro even more of a must have for podcasters looking to take the next step.