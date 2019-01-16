DoorDash is officially live in all 50 states

Hot off the heels of a $250 million funding round and a lofty $4 billion valuation, DoorDash is launching in an additional six markets. As of today, the service is live in Anchorage, Alaska; Billings, Bozeman and Missoula, Montana; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Morgantown and Huntington, West Virginia; and Cheyenne, Wyoming, making it the first on-demand food delivery startup to operate in all 50 U.S. states.

“In the past year alone we’ve more than quintupled our geographic footprint from 600 to 3,300 cities across North America, democratizing access to door-to-door delivery for hundreds of millions of Americans across the nation,” DoorDash co-founder and chief executive officer Tony Xu said in a statement.

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash has raised nearly $1 billion in venture capital funding from SoftBank, Sequoia, Coatue Management, DST Global, Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures, CRV and several others.