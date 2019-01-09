Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, and author wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, to divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos are to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The Amazon founder and his award-winning novelist wife announced the news in a joint post on social media, writing they had made the decision to divorce after a trial separation and now intend to “continue our shared lives as friends”.

The pair met working at a hedge fund, D.E. Shaw, in the early 90s, and MacKenzie went on to become one of Amazon’s earliest employees.

Her first novel, The Testing of Luther Albright, was published in 2005, and won the American Book Award the following year.

She leaves Bezos the world’s richest man — with an estimated net worth of $112BN per Forbes’ 2018 rich list.

(Via Bloomberg)