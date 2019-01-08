DJI finally releases a $650 Mavic 2 controller with built-in screen

The DJI Smart Controller lets Mavic 2 owners take to the skies without the need of a mobile device. The $650 controller includes a 5.5-inch screen that can display images streamed from the connected drone in full HD resolution.

DJI says this screen is twice as bright as mobile screens, too, which should make it easier to use in direct sunlight.

The device is a smart, though expensive accessory for drone owners. Right now, for most drones on the market, owners have to connect a mobile phone to a controller in order to access most of the controls of the drone and to view live video images. Often this is a cumbersome process and requires the owner to ensure multiple products are charged and connected. By combining the screen with the controller, it eliminates an extra step. The built-in screen in the cancelled GoPro Karma controller was one of its best features.

The screen itself is an Android device and reportedly supports DJI Go 4, DJI Pilot and other third party apps. The battery lasts 2.5 hours.

Video is streamed to the connected controller over DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 video transmission system. From my experience, it’s the best system available on a consumer drone platform, allowing images to hit a mobile device from an incredible distance.

DJI is going to sell the controller by itself starting today for $650. It will also be available in bundles with the Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom.