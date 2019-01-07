Toyota turns to AT&T and KDDI for in-vehicle 4G connectivity

In a new deal Toyota, AT&T and KDDI are bringing 4g connectivity to Toyota and Lexus vehicles. This will start with the 2020 model year vehicles that are slated to hit dealers in late 2019.

Previously, Toyota worked with Verizon to offer a similar connectivity package to vehicle owners. The deal today, however, seems to be focused on bringing even more connectivity services to Toyotas and Lexus vehicles.

The AT&T and KDDI deal will lean towards Toyota’s Global Communications Platform initiative the auto maker and Japanese communication giant KDDI formed in 2016. Under this banner, the companies are developing a future where vehicles are connected throughout the world. This deal puts AT&T as the carrier to connect vehicles in the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is just the beginning. With this type of connected technology, we’ll be delivering new, convenient and predictive experiences to our customers,” said Steve Basra, Vice President, Toyota Motor North America. “This Global Communications Platform, together with Toyota’s Mobility Services Platform, will also help us drive and achieve our vision of Mobility for All.”

For drivers, feature will include remote car start through a smartphone app, remote diagnostics, and the ability to send navigation information from a smartphone to a vehicle’s navigation unit.

