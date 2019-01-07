This wireless charging alarm clock from Anker looks pretty nice

I have an Echo Spot by my bed right now, and I feel kind of weird about it. Have a camera and microphone that close to where I sleep is probably not a great idea. This alarm clock from Anker, on the other hand, is something I can get behind.

The Soundcore Wakey is actually pretty nice look looking, so far as these things go. And better yet, it’s got an inductive charging pad on top, so you can just plop your phone on when it’s time to catch a few Zs.

As someone who falls asleep with his phone in his bed more often than he cares to admit, perhaps this could help shake that terrible habit. I mean, probably not, but it’s worth a shot, certainly.

The Wakey has two five-watt speakers, 10 preset alarms and does FM (but not AM) radio, if rousing to the sounds of a Morning Zoo crew is more your thing. There are also six white noise sounds to help lull you to sleep in the first place.

The alarm clock is due out in the Spring for $100.