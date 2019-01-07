Sony adds Alexa to its noise-canceling headphones

Just imagine, a pair of noise-canceling headphones without a smart assistant on-board. What is this, 2017? Thankfully, Sony used its CES press conference today to announce that it’s finally addressing its well-received WH-1000XM3’s lack of Alexa.

The headphones will be getting Amazon’s smart assistant via a firmware update at some point during the first quarter of this year. Tapping a button will trigger Alexa, who can perform a variety of different media playback tasks, like playing music, changing tracks, along with more standard smart assistant fare, including connected home device control.

Along with the WH-1000XM3, the firmware update will also work with their predecessor, the WH-1000XM2, as well as the WH-1000X in-ear model. It seems our long national nightmare of not having Alexa on every single gadget is finally drawing to a close.