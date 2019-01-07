Impossible launches its second-gen burger at CES

CES is, at best, a mixed bag on the food front. It’s certainly true that Las Vegas has a number of world class restaurants, but on most days, you’re either standing in impossibly long lines for terrible convention center fast food or fighting it out for some press center box lunch.

The folks at Impossible Burgers, however, were kind enough to hire Border Grill’s Mary Sue Milliken to help grill up its latest offering at Mandalay Bay in Vegas. The definition of technology is, admittedly, pretty broad at a show like this — so why not launch the latest upgrade to its meat-free burger at the show?

The latest version of the burger contains no meat (naturally), gluten, antibiotics or hormones. It has no cholesterol and about half the fat content of a beef burger, while offering equivalent iron and protein content, according to the company.

As for taste — well, this non-beef eater will believe it when he tries it. Impossible calls it “unprecedented.” I’m honestly not sure what that means in the context of a vegetarian hamburger, but thankfully our video producer Gregory will be on-hand to eat the thing and report back.

The burger will also be available in a number of high profile restaurants across the US starting tomorrow. Here’s the list:

· Chef David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi (New York City)

· Chef Traci Des Jardins’ Jardinière and School Night (San Francisco)

· Chef Brad Farmerie’s Saxon + Parole (New York City)

· Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger’s Border Grill (California and Nevada)

· Chef Danny Bowien’s Mission Chinese Food (New York City)

· Chef Chris Cosentino’s Cockscomb (San Francisco) and Jackrabbit (Portland, Ore.)

· Chef Tal Ronnen’s Crossroads Kitchen (Los Angeles)

· Chef Michael Symon’s B Spot burger restaurants (Ohio)

· Chef Sarah Schafer’s Irving Street Kitchen (Portland, Ore.)

· Chef Jeremy Kittelson’s Linger (Denver)

· Chef Tony Priolo’s Maillard Tavern (Chicago)

· Chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette’s Little Donkey (Boston)

· Hospitality entrepreneur Kyle Brechtel’s Copper Vine (New Orleans)

· Chef Jennifer Carroll’s Spice Finch (Philadelphia)

· Chef Pete Blohme’s Sunset Pointe (Fairhope, Alabama)

And here’s famous restaurant guy David Chang on the new burger, “Using animals to make protein is an ancient technology — it hasn’t changed in 10,000 years. It’s ripe for disruption, Impossible Foods’ new recipe represents a quantum leap forward for food tech. This new recipe is a game changer.”

The current version of the Impossible burger is available at 5,000 locations across the U.S.