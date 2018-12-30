Test your tech knowledge in TechCrunch’s 2018 Year In Tech Quiz

Think you know tech? Square off against TechCrunch editors with 2018’s year in tech quiz.

</p> <section> <h2>TechCrunch’s 2018 Year In Tech Quiz</h2> <p>Square off against TechCrunch’s reporters and editors in this year’s annual quiz, covering the major stories of the past twelve months. Have you got what it takes?</p> </section> <section> <h2>Which big tech company didn’t get called to Congress this year?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>How many rockets did SpaceX launch this year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which company has never operated a bike-share program?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>What was the share price that CEO Elon Musk said he’d take Tesla private?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which company raised the largest VC round in the U.S. in 2018?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>How many data breaches did Facebook reveal this year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In January, the value of bitcoin peaked. What was its price?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>This year, SoftBank disclosed a record level of debt. How much?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>What did the first Presidential Alert say ?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>How many Facebook users had their data scraped by Cambridge Analytica?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which tech giant became the first $1 trillion company?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>What is Elon Musk’s flamethrower?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which company made the largest tech acquisition this year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>How were the lock screens bypassed on some of the newest Android phones?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which Apple product was promised but still hasn’t made it to market?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which Chinese tech company did not go public in Hong Kong this year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which was the first company in California to be granted a permit to allow driverless vehicles on public roads?</h3> </section> <section> <h2>Do you even tech, bro?</h2> <p>What are you, a wannabe techie? You didn’t keep up with anything in tech this year! You’re <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2018/10/31/united-states-drops-internet-freedoms-fake-news-net-neutrality/" target="_blank">as good as net neutrality killer</a> Ajit Pai. For shame! Try again next year.</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <section> <h3>You’re a flounding founder</h3> <p>Well, you knew enough to convince your friends, but not enough fool the rest of us. Like former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/14/the-sec-just-charged-theranos-founder-elizabeth-holmes-and-former-prez-sunny-balwani-with-massive-years-long-fraud/" target="_blank">you’re done here</a>.</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <section> <h3>Good luck getting your Series B</h3> <p>You’re clued in enough with tech this year to bluff your way through your Series A, but will struggle to get that second round of funding.</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <section> <h3>IPO, here we go!</h3> <p>Not bad! You’ve learned a lot this year, kept your ear to the ground, and it seems like you know your tech — and it’s paying off. Looks like you’re ready to IPO.</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <section> <h3>An acqui-hire in the making</h3> <p>You’ve made it! You’ve put in the hard work and you’ve become a hot acquisition target for Silicon Valley giant. Company-wide bonuses all round!</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <section> <h3>You’re a billion dollar tech boss</h3> <p>You’ve hit the big time! There’s nothing you don’t know from the world of tech this year. You’re the boss of a Silicon Valley empire.</p> <p> </p> <p>Tweet and share your results below, or try again for a better score.</p> <p> </p> <p>You can read more about the year in tech in <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/2018-year-in-review/" target="_blank">TechCrunch’s Year In Review</a>.</p> </section> <p> </p> <p>