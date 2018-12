Test your tech knowledge in TechCrunch’s 2018 Year In Tech Quiz

TechCrunch’s 2018 Year In Tech Quiz Square off against TechCrunch’s reporters and editors in this year’s annual quiz, covering the major stories of the past twelve months. Have you got what it takes?

Which big tech company didn’t get called to Congress this year?

How many rockets did SpaceX launch this year?

Which company has never operated a bike-share program?

What was the share price that CEO Elon Musk said he’d take Tesla private?

Which company raised the largest VC round in the U.S. in 2018?

How many data breaches did Facebook reveal this year?

In January, the value of bitcoin peaked. What was its price?

This year, SoftBank disclosed a record level of debt. How much?

What did the first Presidential Alert say ?

How many Facebook users had their data scraped by Cambridge Analytica?

Which tech giant became the first $1 trillion company?

What is Elon Musk’s flamethrower?

Which company made the largest tech acquisition this year?

How were the lock screens bypassed on some of the newest Android phones?

Which Apple product was promised but still hasn’t made it to market?

Which Chinese tech company did not go public in Hong Kong this year?

Which was the first company in California to be granted a permit to allow driverless vehicles on public roads?

