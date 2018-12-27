Instagram accidentally rolled out tap-to-advance feed, removes it

Instagram confirms that a bug this morning mistakenly rolled out a massive change to its feed that replaced the traditional scrolling with horizontal tap-to-advance like with Stories. In October, TechCrunch reported Instagram was testing tap-to-advance for browsing through Explore posts. But many users woke up to a shock this morning when their familiar vertical swipe stopped advancing the main feed. Many users immediately complained that the gesture felt awkward and annoying.

“This was caused by a bug and we quickly rolled it back” an Instagram spokesperson tells TechCrunch.

Instagram was attempting to test the feature in the feed with a small percentage of users, but the bug caused a much broader rollout, according to head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. Users can restart their Instagram and the change should disappear.

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

It’s possible that Instagram could still bring tap-to-advance to the main feed in the future. But given how angry the responses were, it might now think twice unless the data shows the change makes people spend a lot more time in the app.

Here’s a look at how tap-to-advance in the feed worked, and the alert users got about how it works.