On Christmas Eve, Chevrolet drivers can track Santa from their cars

North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has been tracking Santa’s progress around the globe every Christmas Eve for more than 60 years. Even a government shutdown won’t prevent NORAD from completing its once-a-year mission.

Now, General Motors is getting in on the annual tradition.

On December 24, owners of the company’s Chevrolet branded vehicles, including the Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, Silverado truck, and Cruze sedan, can push the OnStar button and get a real-time update on Santa’s whereabouts. Only Chevrolet owners with an active OnStar plan can push their blue OnStar button to request a Santa Update and learn Santa’s current location.

The location service uses NORAD’s official Santa location data. Santa update calls can be made anytime between 6 a.m. ET on Dec. 24 through 5 a.m. ET on Dec. 25. Advisor staffing is adjusted to accommodate increased call volume from Santa Update requests, GM said.

“Each year we receive thousands of Santa Update requests,” said Stacey Unold, director of Contact Center Operations supporting Chevrolet. “It’s a fun way for Chevrolet owners to use technology to connect their families with important information about Santa’s journey and spread holiday cheer.”

Chevrolet and OnStar plan to donate $1 to the American Red Cross for each Santa Update button push received in the United States.