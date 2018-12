Macaulay Culkin is Home Alone again in this fantastic Google Assistant ad

Google just released an advert for Google Assistant and its band of merry products. It’s really good. Basically the ad is Home Alone reimagined, but this time Macaulay Culkin plays an adult Kevin who home alone with a house full of devices controlled by Google Assistant. Obviously.

And for the sake of objectivity, I need to point out a home outfitted with Amazon or Apple’s voice assistants could do the same thing.