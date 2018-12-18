Nuro deploys autonomous delivery cars without safety drivers

A few months after Nuro href="https://techcrunch.com/2018/08/16/nuro-and-kroger-are-deploying-self-driving-cars-for-grocery-delivery-in-arizona-today/">deployed self-driving cars to deliver groceries in partnership with Kroger, the autonomous delivery startup is deploying its custom delivery bots. Up until now, Nuro was relying on Prius vehicles and safety drivers.

Now, its delivery service in partnership with Kroger will be completely driverless and without a safety driver on board. Nuro has been working on this vehicle, the R1 since 2016.

“Nuro envisions a world without errands, where everything is on-demand and can be delivered affordably,” Nuro President Dave Ferguson said in a press release. “Operating a delivery service using our custom unmanned vehicles is an important first step toward that goal.”

Nuro’s intent is to use its self-driving technology in the last mile for the delivery of local goods and services. That could be things like groceries, dry cleaning, an item you left at a friend’s house or really anything within city limits that can fit inside one of Nuro’s vehicles. Nuro has two compartments that can fit up to six grocery bags each.