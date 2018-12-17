Google is spending $1 billion to build a massive, new campus in New York

Days after Apple announced a major expansion to its operations in the U.S. — including a new $1 billion campus in Austin — fellow tech giant Google has announced that it too will invest $1 billion as it sets up a new campus at Hudson Square in New York.

Google already has 7,000 staff located in New York and this strategy is aimed at doubling that headcount over the next ten years. Hudson Square will be a 1.7 million square-foot campus that’ll serve as “the primary location” for Google’s ‘Global Business Organization.’

Google expects two Hudson Square buildings to be operational for staff by 2020, with a building on 550 Washington Street coming online two years later. That’s in addition to Manhatten Chelsea Market, which it bought for $2.4 billion in March, and additional space at Pier 57 which it is planning to take.

All this adds up to a major hiring push outside of the Bay Area.

“Our investment in New York is a huge part of our commitment to grow and invest in U.S. facilities, offices and jobs. In fact, we’re growing faster outside the Bay Area than within it, and this year opened new offices and data centers in locations like Detroit, Boulder, Los Angeles, Tennessee and Alabama,” wrote Google CFO Ruth Porat.

Google and Apple’s commitments come after Amazon announced that New York would be the location for its much-anticipated “HQ2” following a long search that pulled in authorities from cities and states across the U.S.