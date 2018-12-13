Tumblr’s back in the App Store following porn ban announcement

Tumblr is back. Sort of. The social blogging platform reappeared on Apple’s App Store this week, some three weeks after being pulled over child pornography concerns. Ten days ago, the company adopted a scorched earth response to the issue, announcing a blanket ban on adult material as part of a “better, more positive Tumblr.”

The move appears to have paid off on one front, at least. The iOS version has returned to Apple’s hallowed halls with a version history noting that “this particular update[…]includes changes to Tumblr’s Community Guidelines, which prohibit certain kinds of content from being shown on Tumblr.”

I.E. the dirty stuff.

I just went through the 12 most recent pages of my Tumblr archive and these were the only three photos flagged. Two photos of me fully clothed and a picture of my vase ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/dUG5K8lbCy — Erika Moen (@ErikaMoen) December 3, 2018

The app is still listed as “17+” for “Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes/Frequent Intense Sexual Content or Nudity.” The ban is intended to go into full effect on December 17, but the ploy appears to have had the intended effect. Tumblr has already begun flagging adult material via an algorithm, leading to some pretty hilarious misfires.

On a more serious side, however, the company’s plans have been a source of consternation among artists and sex workers who have thrived on the platform. It has also led many to speculate that the kinder, gentler, more sanitized Tumblr could ultimately spell doom for the service, moving forward.

Tumblr is owned by the same parent company as TechCrunch. We’ve reached out to representatives for comment on the new version of the app.