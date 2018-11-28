AWS makes Amazon.com personalization service available to all

Personalization has long been at the forefront of Amazon’s business strategy. Today, it’s finally expanding to the company’s cloud storage arm, Amazon Web Services.

AWS has announced the launch of Amazon Personalize, a fully-managed service that puts personalization and recommendation under the control of developers.

AWS developers were already able to create recommendation models on Amazon SageMaker, but AWS’ latest update makes creating them much simpler and requires little machine learning experience. A new process called AutoML, which automates complicated ML tasks, “performs and accelerates the difficult work required to design, train, and deploy a machine learning model,” the company says.

AWS chief executive officer Andy Jassy unveiled the new feature, as well as several others, on stage at the company’s annual re:Invent conference this morning.

“One of the core tenets of our business is that with no physical boundaries we can have millions of items available,” Jassy said. “We worried if we didn’t find a way to give people signal through the noise, the catalog size would be overwhelming, so we built personalization … Necessity was the mother of invention for us.”

