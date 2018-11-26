Last-minute Cyber Monday deals

Listen, I know you’re tired of deals. I get it. You already woke up at 1AM on Black Friday to head to Best Buy in your pajama pants. But if we just stick together and follow the rules, we’ll get through the holiday gift season in one piece. We got this.

What follows is far from a comprehensive list of the deals you’ll be able to find online today, but should help you get started on your holiday shopping — or just pick up a little something for yourself, if you’re so inclined.

–Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($60 off) – As always, Amazon’s flooding Cyber Monday with deals on its own devices. At 30 percent off, with a third-gen Echo Dot thrown in, the Ring doorbell just might be the best of the bunch.

–Buy a Samsung Galaxy, get an Echo Show free – Amazon’s also got some deep discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 and S9+, with bundled Echo devices thrown in for good measure. Sorry Bixby.

–Apple iPad ($80 off) – Walmart’s got a bunch of deals on Apple products — while supplies last.

–Apple Watch Series 3 ($50 off) – Sure it’s not the latest version — but it’s still a solid deal for the holidays.

–Fitbit Ionic ($70 off) – The Versa is admittedly the better of Fitbit’s new smartwatches, but $70 off is a solid deal for the larger device.

–GoPro Hero7 ($70 off) – A solid discount for the leading action cam.