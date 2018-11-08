Olho do Dono is the winner of Startup Battlefield Latin America

Fifteen startups spent the day presenting onstage in São Paulo, Brazil. For the finalists, that meant presenting twice — once in the initial rounds, then again for our finalist judges.

This was all part of Startup Battlefield Latin America, an event that we put on in partnership with Facebook’s FB Start program. After a full day of pitches and panels, the judges have chosen a winner, who will receive $25,000 (equity free) and a trip for two to TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019.

Check back on TechCrunch tomorrow to watch the full videos of the presentation. In the meantime, our winner (all descriptions provided by the companies):

Olho do Dono

Olho do Dono offers software that uses a portable 3D camera to estimate cattle weight, allowing cattle owners to monitor livestock weight evolution in a frequent and stress-free manner.

And our runner up:

Unima

Unima developed a fast and low-cost diagnostic and disease surveillance technology that allows anyone, even people with no technical training, to diagnose a disease at the point of care, without using lab equipment, with results in 15 minutes and at $1 per test.

And our finalists:

1Doc3

1Doc3 has developed a platform that allows users to ask healthcare questions to doctors anonymously, and for free.

Agilis

Agilis is an online asset-backed lending platform, based in Argentina. Agilis monetizes customer assets to empower them with simple and fast access to convenient financing.

Cuenca

Cuenca offers a no fee, fast response banking service.