Join us tomorrow for Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018

One. More. Day. That’s how long you have until the region’s very best early-stage startup founders compete head-to-head in the first Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018. Those founders have been honing their pitches to perfection, and they’re ready to launch their dream to the world — tomorrow, 8 November — at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil.

If you haven’t secured your free spectator ticket, apply for it right now. Don’t miss out on a full day of thrilling competition, outstanding panel discussions, networking and the chance to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Latin America’s startup community.

Here’s a quick take on how Startup Battlefield works:

During three preliminary rounds, up to five startups per round will each have six minutes to pitch and present their demo before a panel of expert tech and VC judges. The judges have six minutes following each pitch to ask teams probing questions. Five of the competing startups will move on to the finals and pitch again to a new set of judges.

The judges confer and will declare one startup to be Latin America’s first Startup Battlefield champion. The winning founders receive a $25,000 non-equity cash prize and a trip for two to the next Disrupt, where they can exhibit free of charge in the Startup Alley — and possibly qualify to participate in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt.

Between rounds, we have an amazing cast of speakers on tap — founders, investors and startup experts who’ve all been busy shaking up the region’s startup scene.

You’ll hear from a bona fide Brazilian unicorn when Nubank founder and CEO David Vélez and co-founder Cristina Junquiera sit down with us to talk about disrupting big banks, securing funding and both the opportunities and challenges facing early-stage startups in Latin America.

You’ll also hear from the latest generation of Latin America’s highly disruptive tech founders — including David Arana (Konfio), Juan Pablo Bruzzo (Moni), Ana McLaren (Enjoie) and Sebastian Mejia (Rappi). They’ll talk about the rising expectations they face — both at home and abroad.

Startup Battlefield Latin America takes place tomorrow, 8 November in São Paulo, Brazil. Come and cheer on the region’s top early-stage startups in the region. Learn from some of the most successful leaders and take advantage of potentially life-changing networking opportunities. This is your last chance to apply for a free spectator ticket. We can’t wait to see you tomorrow!