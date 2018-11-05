Amazon opens yet another retail store, this time in Berkeley, CA

Halloween’s over, that means retail is in full holiday mode. For Amazon, that also means a couple of new shipping offers and, apparently, the launch of a bunch of new brick and mortar locations. In September, the online giant opened a 4-Star Store in New York City, following it up with a Denver location last week.

The Verge notes that Amazon’s opening yet another location for its new retail strategy, this time in the East Bay. The Berkeley location follows the same model as its predecessors, only stocking products that have managed to score four stars or higher on the site. Naturally, that list also includes a bunch of Amazon’s own products, including Echo speakers and Fire tablets.

If nothing else, it’s an opportunity to actually experience some of those products in person — a phenomenon that’s become rarer and rarer in the age of online commerce. The retail stores also afford the company the ability to blur the line between online and in-person sales.

The Four-Star locations are a small part of the company’s fast growing store strategy. The model also includes a number of Amazon Go cashier-less grocery stores (including a recent addition in nearby San Francisco) and, of course, the company’s purchase of Whole Foods last year.