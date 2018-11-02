Vince Staples has fun with Google Maps in new video

Vince Staples’ latest record FM! drops today on Def Jam records — that’s some very good news from one of the best and brightest rappers in the game today. Staples is celebrating the release by giving us a glimpse into his home of North Long Beach, California (Norfy, as it were) the same way we all experience the world these days: Google Maps.

The video for the single “Fun” — which also features Oakland hip-hop mainstay E-40 — captures the idiosyncrasies of Google’s Street View right down to the blurry transitions. The novel execution aside, things captured by the fictional Street View car are tellingly not always as positive as the track’s three-word title implies. The shots culminate with arrest of three youths on bicycles and retaliation against the camera that brings to mind a recent Douglas Rushkoff title.

It’s a well-executed video for a great track from one of the most dynamic voices in hip-hop today. Just maybe don’t listen with the sound on at work.