Facebook launches Candidate Info where politicians pitch on camera

Facebook wants to make YouTube-style monologue videos the new way for politicians to talk straight with their constituency. Today, Facebook launches Candidate Info, featuring thousands of direct-to-camera videos where federal, state, and local candidates introduce themselves and explain their top policy priority, qualifications, and biggest goal if they win office. Congress members including Elizabeth Warren (D – MA Senate), Scott Walker (R – WI Governor), and Beto O’Rourke (D – TX Senate) have already posted. Starting next week, these vidoes will start appearing to potential constituents in the News Feed.

Facebook tells me these videos will make it easier for people to learn about and compare different candidates.